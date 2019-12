Shot. . .

Remember a few weeks ago when President Trump signed an executive order to fight anti-Semitism on college campuses? Well, here’s how the WaPo covered it then: “Why President Trump’s executive order to fight anti-Semitism is dangerous for Jews.”

Chaser. . .

And after yesterday’s anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, NY? Well, now it’s “Some Democrats urge Trump to more strongly condemn anti-Semitism in wake of Monsey attack.”

Make up your mind!

He signed an EO protecting Jewish college students, and your squad (naturally) screamed bloody murder. What a joke our media has become. A flaming dumpster fire of utter incoherence. https://t.co/JEclcICXwv — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 29, 2019

They don’t care:

Do you realize how offensive it is to try to make a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in NY about Trump? It's such an obvious display of prioritizing partisanship over real concern for anti-Semitism. https://t.co/la0nXJ6dGa — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 29, 2019

Did the WaPo think people wouldn’t notice this?

He took action on antisemitism last week and Democrats said he was literally Hitler (and Stalin) for it. What the hell is happening at WaPo and why can’t an adult show up and make it stop. https://t.co/9kgItbDyhu — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 29, 2019

Because, we’ve noticed:

I do think the “this is what the Soviets did to the Jews” psychotic reaction to the antisemitism EO was something of a breaking point. The combination of idiocy and bad faith went to eleven, I don’t think there’s any coming back from it. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 29, 2019

I mean, proof beyond a shadow of a doubt that none of those folks would ever seek a discussion about antisemitism in good faith. Dems who call Republicans Hitler for opposing antisemitism can sit this one out. We’ll have a discussion, y’all can listen and maybe learn something. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 29, 2019

It’s a bit like the failure to pass the resolution criticizing Ilhan Omar. Nothing is the same after something like that. Those of us who were right every single step of the way will take it from here. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 29, 2019

We don’t know if coverage will change after this, but it should.

***