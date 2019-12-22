The Boeing Starliner spacecraft safely touched down this morning at the White Sand Missile Range in New Mexico, making it the first time an “American-made, human-rated capsule has landed on land” (Congratulations, guys. We’re now able to land capsules on land, just like the Soviets perfected in the 60s.):

Oh, and the part about getting the spacecraft into space? Well, that’s still being worked on:

There was some sort of clock issue that prevented the craft to reach the proper orbit and dock with the ISS:

Congratulations, except to the clock guy:

But NASA is pretty psyched with the test:

Isn’t it supposed to go into space?

This could be overly optimistic:

Crew flights are supposed to start next year:

