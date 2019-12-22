Ouch!

NY Jets QB Sam Darnold fumbled in today’s 16-10 win over the Steelers after he was, um, punched in the nuts by Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt:

Yes, we have video:

Trending

You might not believe this, but it’s true:

We can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for us!

***

