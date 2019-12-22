Ouch!
NY Jets QB Sam Darnold fumbled in today’s 16-10 win over the Steelers after he was, um, punched in the nuts by Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt:
OUCH: T.J. Watt forces a Sam Darnold fumble by punching him directly in the nuts!
Lets hope Darnold was wearing a cup.. 🤕https://t.co/C5IiAd7TeF
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 22, 2019
Yes, we have video:
CUP CHECK pic.twitter.com/wCSyeIvLJv
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 22, 2019
You might not believe this, but it’s true:
NFL players do not wear cups. pic.twitter.com/fsjNkykHyb
— David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) December 22, 2019
We can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for us!
2012: Mark Sanchez -The Butt Fumble
2019: Sam Darnold – The Nut Fumble
Someone ban the Jets from taking #USC QBs https://t.co/uPBxRSIQtf
— Josh An (@_imjoshan) December 22, 2019
***