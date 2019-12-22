Ouch!

NY Jets QB Sam Darnold fumbled in today’s 16-10 win over the Steelers after he was, um, punched in the nuts by Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt:

OUCH: T.J. Watt forces a Sam Darnold fumble by punching him directly in the nuts! Lets hope Darnold was wearing a cup.. 🤕https://t.co/C5IiAd7TeF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 22, 2019

Yes, we have video:

You might not believe this, but it’s true:

NFL players do not wear cups. pic.twitter.com/fsjNkykHyb — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) December 22, 2019

2012: Mark Sanchez -The Butt Fumble 2019: Sam Darnold – The Nut Fumble Someone ban the Jets from taking #USC QBs https://t.co/uPBxRSIQtf — Josh An (@_imjoshan) December 22, 2019

