Earlier today, I saw this tweet from MSNBC with some BS revisionist history spewed by Chris Hayes where he argued that one of the “striking” differences between Trump and Clinton’s impeachment is that Clinton showed “contrition” and a “willingness to acknowledge what he did was wrong”:

.@ChrislHayes on the "striking" difference between the Clinton and Trump impeachments: Then-Pres. Bill Clinton's willingness to show contrition, and Clinton's supporters' willingness to acknowledge what he did was wrong https://t.co/6mMuqxBekZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 19, 2019

And I tweeted this response. After years of blaming the attack on a “vast left wing conspiracy” and dragging Monica Lewinsky through the mud, Clinton did the absolute minimum he needed to do in public to show contrition. But we all know, deep down, that he still thinks he was the one that was wronged: