Sen. Mitch McConnell just finished what was an epic floor speech, summarized perfectly by Katie Pavlich in this one tweet:

Shorter McConnell: The House is full of children and the adults of the Senate will not oblige their behavior — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 19, 2019

But since you probably want more than just that one tweet, here are highlights via the Share Right Network:

WATCH: #MitchMcConnell: "This particular house of representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future." pic.twitter.com/XpBa0fPSuf — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"Let's start with the fact that Washington Democrats made up their minds to impeach president trump since before he was even inaugurated." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/D5tdJTyZ4E — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"So let's be clear. The house's vote yesterday was not some neutral judgment that Democrats came to with great reluctance. It was the predetermined end of a partisan crusade that began before president trump was even nominated, let alone sworn in." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/McV1HqQR64 — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"The committee found no facts on its own, did nothing to verify that Schiff — to verify the Schiff report. Their only witnesses were liberal law professors and congressional staffers." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/5hZFWnpMmc — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"House Democrats rushed and rigged inquiry yielded two articles, two of impeachment. They're fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior house of representatives have ever passed." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/QUb6uqeDDa — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"If house Democrats had let the justice system follow its normal course, they might not have gotten to impeach the president in time for the election. My goodness." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/Nj0MQU7ShU — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"Mr. President, this is by far the thinnest basis for any house-passed presidential impeachment in American history. The thinnest and the weakest, and nothing else even comes close." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/GdlMGgXqED — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"House Democrats want to create new rules for this president because they feel uniquely enraged." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/QSaKDiQbbX — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"Mr. President, it looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet….They said impeachment was so urgent that it could not even wait for due process, but now they are content to sit on their hands. This is really comical." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/6RF8scWCNt — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

"The vote did not reflect what had been proven. It only affect — reflects how they feel about the president. The senate must put this right." #MitchMcConnell pic.twitter.com/HwL9vi7gR7 — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) December 19, 2019

Don’t mess with Cocaine Mitch.

