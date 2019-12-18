The Washington Post has finally gotten around to correct this totally wrong op-ed written by Robert C. Pianta, Dean of the University of Virginia Curry School of Education and Human Development that argued “public funding for schools had decreased since the late 1980s” when it “in fact . . . has increased between the 1980s and 2019”:

Here’s the before-and-after so you can see just how bad this was:

However, the Post did keep the subheading which argues, “The one thing we haven’t tried in the past 30 years is sufficiently investing in our schools”:

The fact that this mistake was made by Pianta is actually worse than if a journo had done it:

And it took them quite a while to make the correction:

Why would they care? Something, something darkness and all that:

