The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting this morning that one of its K9 service animals, Bulder, was shot and killed in the line of duty during service of a federal warrant:

According to reports, Bulder saved lives with his action:

Trending

This happened northeast of El Paso, Texas:

“Man’s best friend,” indeed:

Rest in peace, Bulder. And thank you:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BulderK9