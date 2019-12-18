The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting this morning that one of its K9 service animals, Bulder, was shot and killed in the line of duty during service of a federal warrant:

Service #K9 “Bulder” was killed in the line of duty yesterday during the service of a federal warrant. He performed his duties admirably and protected the rest of his team from harm. My sincere condolences to his handler and his team. We will miss you Bulder. pic.twitter.com/L81Cq7kPKH — USBPChief (@USBPChief) December 18, 2019

According to reports, Bulder saved lives with his action:

USBP Canine Bulder was shot and killed today by a suspect during an enforcement action.

Bulder performed his duties flawlessly and took a bullet to protected the Agents and Officers involved. Condolences to his handler and the entire team. #Honorfirst pic.twitter.com/wRj6Joa9Kj — Rodney Scott (@RSScott_BP252) December 18, 2019

This happened northeast of El Paso, Texas:

This is Bulder the K9 agent that died during a search warrant in northeast #ElPaso after the suspect shot the dog. (Photo credit: Border Special Operations Group) STORY: https://t.co/tjuTOdbm4m pic.twitter.com/WvmyS19YRf — CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) December 18, 2019

“Man’s best friend,” indeed:

K9 Agent “Bulder”:

-A special K9 works along side humans to keep others safe.

-A special K9 makes the ultimate sacrifice.

-A special part of our Green Family lost. There’s a reason why they’re called #mansbestfriend.#USBP #CBP #HonorFirst #BorderPatrol https://t.co/L66A8s0Qcz — Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent (@JOwensUSBP) December 18, 2019

Rest in peace, Bulder. And thank you:

K9 Bulder

EOW: 12-17-19@CBP SOG is mourning the loss of one of their own. 5yr old K9 Bulder was killed today while assisting agents in executing a federal warrant. Bulder & his handler saved the lives of every officer & agent present today. Bulder died a hero. Rest easy brave 1. pic.twitter.com/NFSrSVjdFV — K9s of Valor (@k9sofvalor) December 18, 2019

***