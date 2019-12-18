Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page sat down with Rachel Maddow last night and finally explained what she meant by that “insurance policy” text she sent to her former lover, Peter Strzok:

Lisa Page @NatSecLisa is asked by @maddow to clarify her "insurance policy" and other anti-Trump text messages with Peter Strzok during the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/70DyfAwSxv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2019

Transcript and write-up via our sister site PJ Media:

“We’re using an analogy. We’re talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the likelihood that he’s going to be president or not, right? You have to keep in mind if President Trump doesn’t become president the national security risk if there is somebody in his campaign associated with Russia plummets,” Page said on Tuesday night during an MSNBC interview. “You’re not so worried about what Russia is doing vis-à-vis a member of his campaign if he’s not president because you’re not going to have access to classified information, you’re not going to have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus,” she added.

In other words, she confessed?

"We're talking about … whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the likelihood he's going to be president or not." Thank you for your confession, @NatSecLisa! https://t.co/Jr3OubsaaM — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 18, 2019

More from the interview. . .

On Hillary Clinton:

Lisa Page: "…every person on the team, uniformly agreed that there was no prosecutable case [against Hillary Clinton] -that was true at the Justice Department, that was true at the FBI." pic.twitter.com/cfgwWnmRBk — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 18, 2019

On the release of her text message:

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page on DOJ and FBI release of her text messages with a former agent: "There were plenty of ways to fulfill their congressionally mandated oversight responsibility without politicizing our messages.”pic.twitter.com/AASl5QLLub — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) December 18, 2019

On why President Trump doesn’t address her directly:

Lisa Page to Trump: "If you want to respond, respond to me, instead of this caricature that you've drawn up about me." pic.twitter.com/hPpGYd1POk — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 18, 2019

On AG Bill Barr and Sec. of State Mike Pompeo who she says abandoned her:

Lisa Page: "We can't control what the president says, but sure as the day is long, Attorney General Barr could say something about whether this was inappropriate or not. Secretary Pompeo could say something about whether these people deserved the lambasting that they've gotten." pic.twitter.com/MjrAmMTOre — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 18, 2019

