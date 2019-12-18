Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page sat down with Rachel Maddow last night and finally explained what she meant by that “insurance policy” text she sent to her former lover, Peter Strzok:

Transcript and write-up via our sister site PJ Media:

“We’re using an analogy. We’re talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the likelihood that he’s going to be president or not, right? You have to keep in mind if President Trump doesn’t become president the national security risk if there is somebody in his campaign associated with Russia plummets,” Page said on Tuesday night during an MSNBC interview.

“You’re not so worried about what Russia is doing vis-à-vis a member of his campaign if he’s not president because you’re not going to have access to classified information, you’re not going to have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus,” she added.

In other words, she confessed?

More from the interview. . .

On Hillary Clinton:

On the release of her text message:

On why President Trump doesn’t address her directly:

On AG Bill Barr and Sec. of State Mike Pompeo who she says abandoned her:

