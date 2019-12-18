LOL.

General Electric is using the girl power of The Force from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to sell appliances like stoves and washing machines:

It’s all part of a marketing campaign to promote light, dark and mixed-colored appliances. Get it?

Trending

They even have a commercial with an adorable little girl who is obviously a fan of Rey from the new films using The Force to wash clothes:

As for the film, bombs away?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: General ElectricStar wars