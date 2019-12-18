LOL.
General Electric is using the girl power of The Force from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to sell appliances like stoves and washing machines:
Star Wars: The force is female!
GE: Fulfill your destiny with these stoves. pic.twitter.com/lfW4lE4wkC
— Undoomed (@Undoomed) December 17, 2019
It’s all part of a marketing campaign to promote light, dark and mixed-colored appliances. Get it?
Take your kitchen to another galaxy with this exclusive Star Wars themed refrigerator from GE Profile™. Enter at https://t.co/bo1mfi9vxK for your chance to win. See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters Dec. 20. #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/dXk17oll2x
— Plesser's Appliances (@plessers) December 9, 2019
They even have a commercial with an adorable little girl who is obviously a fan of Rey from the new films using The Force to wash clothes:
As for the film, bombs away?
Uh oh #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/TFjkBX7sCP
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 18, 2019
