Shot. . .

The New York Times is out with its review of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” promising “no spoilers here”:

Chaser. . .

They lied:

don't read the New York Times review of Star Wars yet, it has an extremely significant spoiler-ish line — Gene Park Series X (@GenePark) December 18, 2019

Basically all of the spoilers are online at this point anyway and it looks like they were all correct, but this particular one involves Rey’s family history. That’s a big one:

do not believe the subhead. there is a spoiler, and the biggest spoiler of the movie lol pic.twitter.com/vmSMfeBaoQ — Gene Park Series X (@GenePark) December 18, 2019

Enemy of the people, confirmed:

A SPOILER ALERT WOULD HAVE BEEN APPRECIATED! — Moe (@Msaboun144) December 18, 2019

Spoiler Alert warranted!!! — The Multiverse (@GeorgeWeston8) December 18, 2019

Definite spoiler warning required for this review. — Jill W. (@skiwron16) December 18, 2019

For a "No Spoiler" review, it sure contains A HUGE SPOILER! 🙄 — Brett Hall (@thisBrettHall) December 18, 2019

***

Related:

