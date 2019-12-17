Holy crap! And we mean that literally. . .

Journalist Deborah Kan posted this photo reportedly of a man on drugs using an aisle of a San Francisco Safeway as his personal toilet, for No. 2 no less:

Is this even a crime now-a-days?

No longer a (enforceable) crime. Nothing to see here (except shit on the floor at Safeway). https://t.co/lMSaekCSCn — Michael Arrington (@arrington) December 17, 2019

Yeah. This should be, you know, a crime:

The new City Attorney needs to come out with some clear guidelines and guardrails. https://t.co/OFpC6hKCdk — James Strock (@jamesstrock) December 17, 2019

Former San Francisco residents aren’t surprised by it, however:

I don’t miss living in SF. This type of behavior was common. https://t.co/rWqHMTwcQF — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 17, 2019

Others says “it’s getting worse every day”:

San Francisco is insane… and it’s getting worse every day. Want to find out what happens when the basic rule of law is isn’t enforced AND you allow an open air, hard-drug market to exist 24 hours a day for a decade or two? Lawlessness, chaos, death and suffering. https://t.co/GGdzq92q84 — [email protected] (@Jason) December 16, 2019

Over to you, Nancy Pelosi:

Paging @SpeakerPelosi, leftist paradise needs a clean up on aisle 10! https://t.co/mt3YxIs3fG — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 16, 2019

Or is impeachment still your No. 1 priority as No. 2 takes over your city?

While Nancy Pelosi is solely bent on impeaching @realDonaldTrump, let's check in to see what is happening in Nancy Pelosi's district back in San Francisco. Reminder: Democrats have stopped working for the American people. https://t.co/6uyq4N5NeV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2019

