Holy crap! And we mean that literally. . .

Journalist Deborah Kan posted this photo reportedly of a man on drugs using an aisle of a San Francisco Safeway as his personal toilet, for No. 2 no less:

Is this even a crime now-a-days?

Yeah. This should be, you know, a crime:

Former San Francisco residents aren’t surprised by it, however:

Others says “it’s getting worse every day”:

Over to you, Nancy Pelosi:

Or is impeachment still your No. 1 priority as No. 2 takes over your city?

