Bernie Sanders was in Iowa today railing against Major League Baseball for threatening to eliminate Minor League Baseball as the two are in negotiations for the future of their partnership:

And Sanders is outraged at MLB for even suggesting the move:

Trending

But it doesn’t look like his event was that well attended. We count 12 seats:

Later on, the elderly socialist from Vermont took batting practice:

And this reminded us of the other legendary socialist who loved béisbol:

Sorry, Bernie. It looks like Fidel has the much nicer swing:

The mighty Bern has struck out.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersiowa