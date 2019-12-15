Bernie Sanders was in Iowa today railing against Major League Baseball for threatening to eliminate Minor League Baseball as the two are in negotiations for the future of their partnership:

The MLB is threatening to entirely eliminate Minor League Baseball. We will not sit by and let that happen. Join us live from Burlington, IA for a meeting and batting practice with minor league players and employees: https://t.co/uEkdhRCSI9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 15, 2019

And Sanders is outraged at MLB for even suggesting the move:

I’m outraged, @MLB. Threatening to walk away from the entire minor league system is the exact opposite of negotiating in good faith. pic.twitter.com/sSFcGO0KGc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2019

But it doesn’t look like his event was that well attended. We count 12 seats:

.@BernieSanders will be here soon, at The Turf, in Burlington, Iowa. He’s here to talk minor league baseball with staff and players from 3 Iowa teams at risk of loosing their MLB affiliation. The Burlington Bees are one of the MiLB’s oldest teams. pic.twitter.com/7HY7zuRefz — Libby Meyer (@libmeyer) December 15, 2019

Later on, the elderly socialist from Vermont took batting practice:

Bernie Sanders is up to bat. pic.twitter.com/G7DjTkObek — Libby Meyer (@libmeyer) December 15, 2019

And this reminded us of the other legendary socialist who loved béisbol:

Fidel Castro plays baseball, 1959. Check out for more pics: https://t.co/I7hZge7fHm pic.twitter.com/LmyaMqvYqy — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) August 1, 2019

Sorry, Bernie. It looks like Fidel has the much nicer swing:

Mighty Bernie at bat? Sanders makes pitch for minor leagues https://t.co/Nxx4NmWygI — 740TheFAN (@740TheFAN) December 15, 2019

The mighty Bern has struck out.

***