Bernie Sanders was in Iowa today railing against Major League Baseball for threatening to eliminate Minor League Baseball as the two are in negotiations for the future of their partnership:
The MLB is threatening to entirely eliminate Minor League Baseball. We will not sit by and let that happen. Join us live from Burlington, IA for a meeting and batting practice with minor league players and employees: https://t.co/uEkdhRCSI9
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 15, 2019
And Sanders is outraged at MLB for even suggesting the move:
I’m outraged, @MLB. Threatening to walk away from the entire minor league system is the exact opposite of negotiating in good faith. pic.twitter.com/sSFcGO0KGc
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2019
But it doesn’t look like his event was that well attended. We count 12 seats:
.@BernieSanders will be here soon, at The Turf, in Burlington, Iowa. He’s here to talk minor league baseball with staff and players from 3 Iowa teams at risk of loosing their MLB affiliation. The Burlington Bees are one of the MiLB’s oldest teams. pic.twitter.com/7HY7zuRefz
— Libby Meyer (@libmeyer) December 15, 2019
Later on, the elderly socialist from Vermont took batting practice:
Bernie Sanders is up to bat. pic.twitter.com/G7DjTkObek
— Libby Meyer (@libmeyer) December 15, 2019
And this reminded us of the other legendary socialist who loved béisbol:
Fidel Castro plays baseball, 1959. Check out for more pics: https://t.co/I7hZge7fHm pic.twitter.com/LmyaMqvYqy
— History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) August 1, 2019
Sorry, Bernie. It looks like Fidel has the much nicer swing:
Mighty Bernie at bat? Sanders makes pitch for minor leagues https://t.co/Nxx4NmWygI
— 740TheFAN (@740TheFAN) December 15, 2019
The mighty Bern has struck out.
