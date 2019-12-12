For months and months we’ve been told by Dems how President Trump is a danger to the Republic and its the solemn duty of Congress to weigh all of the evidence presented in both the House and an eventual trial in the Senate.

But to Andrew Yang, it’s actually MORE important for Dems to hit the campaign trail than to actually do their jobs as jurors:

I think Bernie, Cory, and the other senators should feel free to campaign during the impeachment trial if it comes to that. They know enough to know which way they would vote and can always get briefed on new findings. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 12, 2019

Team “nothing matters” wins again:

"Nothing in DC matters and it's all pomp and show" has shown itself to be a popular opinion…. https://t.co/HmUiIHm3W7 — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) December 12, 2019

So, is Yang being serious here or he knows the Dem Senators cannot do this and he just makes himself look good? We’ll assume that since he’s a politician that he just did this to help his own cause:

Whether you agree with this or not, anyone should be able to appreciate that them campaigning is against his best interest and @AndrewYang still advocates for it because he's a class act. https://t.co/axjXG9U3f2 — Marshall Everett 🧢7️⃣ (@FollowTheNmbrs) December 12, 2019

As Tim Miller notes in The Bulwark, Dems are at risk right now because they’re just not acting as if President Trump is the danger they have been saying he is:

My latest is a (certain to be unheeded) plea to 2020 Democrats and their fans: If you truly believe Trump is an emergency, you should act as such. https://t.co/qjRnVt7ZFy — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 12, 2019

This is spot on: Dems aren’t acting any differently, which fits with Yang’s advice:

“But for those who say that they think this is a unique hinge of history and that Trump must be defeated in order to preserve the political order, why are they fighting each other with an intensity that is indistinguishable from 1992, or 2000/4/8/16?” https://t.co/qjRnVt7ZFy — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 12, 2019

