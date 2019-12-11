Well, this changes things. . .

Police and city officials are now saying that yesterday’s shootout at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, NJ was a targeted attack:

#Breaking: Jersey City officials say surveillance video shows the suspects driving slowly, parking, stepping out of the rental van and opening fire on the kosher market. Watch on CBSN New York: https://t.co/Bzzp0aijSo Read more: https://t.co/I8cabMvRgh pic.twitter.com/A2UOTaJi3V — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) December 11, 2019

Police aren’t giving out many other details, however:

In new press briefing, Jersey City authorities say CCTV shows kosher grocery was targeted, don't clarify why location was targeted/whether this was a hate crime, refuse to say whether attackers were two men or a man & woman, don't clarify how cemetery shooting was connected — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 11, 2019

Hundreds of shots were fired in the standoff:

Police are investigating a deadly New Jersey shooting rampage as a targeted attack. Hundreds of shots were fired during a standoff that lasted hours at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City. pic.twitter.com/HqwIGVQCbu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 11, 2019

One detective and three others were killed in the attack:

Investigators looking into the deadly shooting of a New Jersey police detective and the deaths of 3 others at a kosher grocery store say there is growing concern that the market was specifically targeted, senior law enforcement sources said. https://t.co/0VlAxDNWgL — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 11, 2019

The two gunmen were also killed:

Six people, including a police officer and two suspected gunmen, have been killed in a gun battle at a Jewish supermarket in New Jersey. Read more on this story here: https://t.co/RUAOuTy5lT pic.twitter.com/MhjSKcQQZW — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 11, 2019

We’ll keep you posted.

***