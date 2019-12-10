What could go wrong?

A geneticist at Harvard Medical School is working on a dating app that matches users based on their DNA. The goal: to eliminate all genetic diseases. @60Minutes reports, tonight https://t.co/H3cLE2McsX pic.twitter.com/xEAVrtNFEl — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 8, 2019

In other words, it’s “Tinder but for Eugenics”:

Yes, Tinder but for Eugenics might sound bad – but this is Harvard so it’s a great idea and nothing could possible go wrong https://t.co/JGMe1OH7E1 — Sid Verma (@_SidVerma) December 10, 2019

Or, how about “Eugrindr”?

Ooh, “Master Race Tinder”. Or “Eugrindr” — Ryan Boam (@ryanboam) December 9, 2019

But it’s not Nazi eugenics. It’s “NuGenics”!

perhaps NuGenics to avoid the very obvious pronunciation — speed weed #SUFutureSpoilers (@buttsmcgoo) December 9, 2019

So much for science saving us:

Woah. Scary. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2019

Might we suggest this guy take a Harvard history class:

Jesus fucking Christ so we're going to get the next Hitler through an app. Cool. https://t.co/SlU7zWsnw4 — Peter Krampus #Bernie2020 (@petercoffin) December 9, 2019

Hi, this is called eugenics and it’s Bad. Maybe have this guy audit an ethics class! — Bethany 💖💜💙 (@therealbglad) December 9, 2019

80 years since the Eugenics Records Office at Cold Spring Harbor labs was shut down, and here we find ourselves again https://t.co/ZoWPcJn4TI — Andray (@andraydomise) December 9, 2019

Yes, it is that bad:

This is wrong on so many levels. It is eugenics. It is discriminatory towards anyone (including me) with a genetic disability. It devalues human life. It removes free choice in love. Etc. https://t.co/IaxEUyk31e — Fr. Matthew Schneider, LC🦃🙏 (@FrMatthewLC) December 9, 2019

Did Jeffrey Epstien help fund this maybe?

Also, who funded this project? Didn’t Epstein donate to Harvard for exactly this type of thing? — Sarah Walsh (@Serahwersh) December 9, 2019

