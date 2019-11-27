An older man at President Trump’s rally in Sunrise, Fla. last night experienced a medical emergency of some sort, but luckily some of the president’s first responder supporters were there to help save the day.
“Had the man in their arms w/in seconds”:
Last night at the Trump rally an older man, the one @realDonaldTrump previously joked with about Bail Bonds/Hunter Biden began to collapse.
Firefighters there to see POTUS, led by my close friend Capt. Ed O’Berry (black helmet), had the man in their arms w/in seconds. pic.twitter.com/zYrvXrMn5H
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 27, 2019
Trump supporters for the win:
Firemen taking the ill man from the rally have Trump 2020 on their hats. We love our military, police, ICE, & firefighters! We are Trump!!!!!!
— Lassie (@BrookLassie) November 27, 2019
***