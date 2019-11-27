Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk is calling for a boycott of Chick-fil-A after the company’s announcement that it would no longer donate to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Chick Fil A betrayed us. We stood by them for years during every attack and controversy Despite this they announced they will no longer support Christian organizations Even worse, it has come out they support the Southern Poverty Law Center!! No more Chick-Fil-A, ever! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 27, 2019

To say this is a change of heart for Charlie would be an understatement. For example:

Chick Fil A is America at its best Family owned Reverent to God Obedient Christ followers Tithe their earnings Employ tens of thousands Make incredible waffle fries Exceedingly polite The left protesting them are the TRUE intolerant radicals Stand with Chick Fil A! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 3, 2019

Yeah. . . we weren’t expect this one:

Who had "conservatives boycott Chick-fil-A" on their 2019 bingo cards? — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 27, 2019

Or, dare we call it a turning point?

You could say this is a

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

Turning Point https://t.co/IQ3P35aswD — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 27, 2019

Popeyes couldn’t have played this any better:

Well done Popeyes black-ops PR team https://t.co/jbjmkPfwTg — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) November 27, 2019

Libs are loving his change of heart:

You absolutely love to see it. https://t.co/A8ewWEoIo5 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 27, 2019

Me, pretending I will only *now* eat Chick-fil-A: wtf i love Chick-fil-A now! https://t.co/6NAH66BqUm — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 27, 2019

He’ll just have to go get his fried food at a place that toes the line on right-wing values. So many choices: McSnowflake’s, Libtard in the Box, Cuck E. Cheese, Globalist Hut, SJWendy’s… https://t.co/LQWuqebakS — Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) November 27, 2019

But people aren’t giving him enough credit for bringing America together this Thanksgiving:

Thanksgiving families all across the country sitting down and all agreeing on Chick Fil A is going to be weird. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2019

Exactly!

Duck Dynasty Uncle: “you see what that young Kirk fella said Chick Fil A did?” Bernie Nephew: “Of JFCwith this shit can we talk about Medicare4All” Duck Dynasty Uncle: “He said to boycott as they now donate to that southern poverty law center” Bernie Nephew: pic.twitter.com/DloT6ZG5WP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2019

***