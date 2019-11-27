America, we had a good run:

NEW: Police have arrested a man for stripping off his clothes, including his underwear and "fully exposing himself" in the Russell US Senate Office Building — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019

Apparently exposing one’s penis doesn’t count as free speech:

So, who is this hero?

The man lives on Capitol Hill. Possible Intern/staffer case https://t.co/XPqnliixsN — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019

Bring back dress codes:

“Recess Casual” as a dress code has gone too far. https://t.co/0tjTgmOoFl — adam beck (@adamsbeck) November 27, 2019

And this would’ve been a better story if it happened when Congress was in session:

Well they're out of session so it's casual https://t.co/gf6P3z4GZb — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 27, 2019

And we’ll give thanks that there were no photos:

***