America, we had a good run:
NEW: Police have arrested a man for stripping off his clothes, including his underwear and "fully exposing himself" in the Russell US Senate Office Building
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019
Apparently exposing one’s penis doesn’t count as free speech:
Arrest is for indecent exposure, per police report. Via @NBC4ITeam @charlienbc https://t.co/XPqnliixsN
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019
So, who is this hero?
The man lives on Capitol Hill. Possible Intern/staffer case https://t.co/XPqnliixsN
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 27, 2019
Bring back dress codes:
“Recess Casual” as a dress code has gone too far. https://t.co/0tjTgmOoFl
— adam beck (@adamsbeck) November 27, 2019
And this would’ve been a better story if it happened when Congress was in session:
Well they're out of session so it's casual https://t.co/gf6P3z4GZb
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 27, 2019
And we’ll give thanks that there were no photos:
I have no words. Happy Thanksgiving, #DC. https://t.co/tSKjlfOXB5
— Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) November 27, 2019
***