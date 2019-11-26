Meet West Post Cadet Trevaun Turner who just set a new record on the academy’s Indoor Obstacle Course Test.
Seriously, watch this . . . it’s amazing:
Fastest IOCT ever! 1:54. CDT Trevaun Turner. Amazing speed! pic.twitter.com/5vRo9Mi4l2
— Commandant of Cadets (@Commandant_USMA) November 20, 2019
“Glad he’s on our team,” tweeted former congressman Jason Chaffetz:
Glad he’s on our team! https://t.co/eAFcSVAO1a
— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) November 26, 2019
And he does look like a Marvel character:
Darn right. Captain America 🇺🇸
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 26, 2019
More from WeAreTheMighty.com:
In under two minutes, Cadet Trevaun Turner made history at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The track and field athlete ran the Indoor Obstacle Course Test, a full-body functional fitness test given to all cadets throughout the year – and they must pass.
Cadets pass the IOCT with a minimum time of 3:30 for men and 5:29 for women. But according to the Twitter account for the USMA’s Commandant of Cadets, one cadet not only passed, but set an almost unbeatable record.
America, you’re in good hands:
The future of our American Hero’s and Leaders!! Amazing!!! https://t.co/AbpJxMTYIu
— Jason Goodwin (@EMTjgoodwin) November 26, 2019
***