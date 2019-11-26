For the “can’t make this up if we tried” file, George Conway is reminding everyone that after President Trump defeats this impeachment inquiry, there’s nothing stopping Congress from impeaching him a second time:

Remember: There’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents a second impeachment should additional evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors be adduced. https://t.co/iAVa9F7SLo — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 26, 2019

He was responding to Nancy Pelosi saying she wants to rush through impeachment over the next two weeks:

I asked Pelosi specifically about this Thursday. Her response was blunt: “absolutely not.” Waiting for courts means July or later for all this testimony. They’ll instead push impeachment next 2 months & continue these investigations/hearings next year. https://t.co/mxEoINQEQd — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) November 26, 2019

We’d love to see him honor this interview request from Eric Bolling:

George!

Step out of your “safe space” and come chat with me on tv.

DM me if you got the juice. #Snowflake ❄️ https://t.co/GXlHRqo8Yk — Eric Bolling🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) November 26, 2019

George is like Dory in “Finding Nemo”: Just keep impeaching, just keep impeaching…

Impeachment today, tomorrow….forever — jon fred (@jonfred91139991) November 26, 2019

And if Dems lose in 2020, you better believe this will be their game plan:

And we lose the election. This must be extended if needed but a second looks bad https://t.co/iL6aIkGIsj — Degk (@Degk10) November 26, 2019

Well, that and Cocaine Mitch losing control of the Senate:

Or when the Democrats take control of both Houses. — David Gierlak (@GierlakDavid) November 26, 2019

Good luck.

