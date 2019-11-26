For the “can’t make this up if we tried” file, George Conway is reminding everyone that after President Trump defeats this impeachment inquiry, there’s nothing stopping Congress from impeaching him a second time:

He was responding to Nancy Pelosi saying she wants to rush through impeachment over the next two weeks:

We’d love to see him honor this interview request from Eric Bolling:

George is like Dory in “Finding Nemo”: Just keep impeaching, just keep impeaching…

And if Dems lose in 2020, you better believe this will be their game plan:

Well, that and Cocaine Mitch losing control of the Senate:

Good luck.

