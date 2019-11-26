Michigan Dem Rep. Brenda Lawrence is back to supporting the impeachment of President Trump after she said during a radio interview yesterday, “I don’t see the value of taking him out of office”:

cleanup on aisle 1… https://t.co/oOUP6QStis — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 26, 2019

Yesterday she was in favor of censuring President Trump:

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) on impeachment: “You can censure, you don’t have to remove the president. Sitting here, knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of kicking him out of office”https://t.co/ENxeSwunNa — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 26, 2019

This is quite the reversal. You can listen to her in HER OWN WORDS here:

Adam Schiff FAILED to convince a Democrat Rep in a D+30 district that @realDonaldTrump should be impeached. Dem Rep. Brenda Lawrence: “We are so close to an election…I don’t see the value of taking him out of office”#StopTheMadness #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/6QNBFvIV16 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2019

Tune in tomorrow and she if she’s changed her mind!

50 years from now, people will ask, “Where were you when Brenda Lawrence briefly preferred a censure to impeachment and then preferred impeachment again the next morning.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 26, 2019

Her full statement here: