Michigan Dem Rep. Brenda Lawrence is back to supporting the impeachment of President Trump after she said during a radio interview yesterday, “I don’t see the value of taking him out of office”:
cleanup on aisle 1… https://t.co/oOUP6QStis
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 26, 2019
Yesterday she was in favor of censuring President Trump:
Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) on impeachment:
“You can censure, you don’t have to remove the president. Sitting here, knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of kicking him out of office”https://t.co/ENxeSwunNa
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 26, 2019
This is quite the reversal. You can listen to her in HER OWN WORDS here:
Adam Schiff FAILED to convince a Democrat Rep in a D+30 district that @realDonaldTrump should be impeached.
Dem Rep. Brenda Lawrence: “We are so close to an election…I don’t see the value of taking him out of office”#StopTheMadness #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/6QNBFvIV16
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2019
Tune in tomorrow and she if she’s changed her mind!
50 years from now, people will ask, “Where were you when Brenda Lawrence briefly preferred a censure to impeachment and then preferred impeachment again the next morning.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 26, 2019
Her full statement here:
New: Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Michigan) flips back, resumes her support for impeaching Trump. https://t.co/32lwro3uo0 pic.twitter.com/zJ49FHHC7V
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 26, 2019