Michigan Dem Rep. Brenda Lawrence is back to supporting the impeachment of President Trump after she said during a radio interview yesterday, “I don’t see the value of taking him out of office”:

Yesterday she was in favor of censuring President Trump:

This is quite the reversal. You can listen to her in HER OWN WORDS here:

Tune in tomorrow and she if she’s changed her mind!

Her full statement here:

