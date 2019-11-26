The Secret Service has ordered a lockdown at the White House but journos don’t yet know why:

Lockdown at the White House. A member of the Secret Service stands guard on Jackson Place near the White House. pic.twitter.com/yhBkS3EJHl — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 26, 2019

The press isn’t being let outside:

The White House Briefing Room is locked down. Reporters are being prevented from going outside. No explanation of why. pic.twitter.com/cBdwKvSe1x — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) November 26, 2019

Other government buildings may be getting evacuated as well:

Am running next to the Capitol and was just told to move away because all the government buildings are being evacuated. — Beverly Hallberg (@bevhallberg) November 26, 2019

It’s “unclear what’s going on,” but we’ll keep you posted:

🚨 I just tried to enter the White House. Agents have everything locked down, and one tells me the situation is "shelter-in-place." Another said an "emergency" caused the shutdown just minutes ago. Unclear what's going on. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 26, 2019

Whoa: NBC News is reporting an “airspace violation”:

DEVELOPING: Airspace violation reported in Washington, DC, and fighter jets have been scrambled, law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews. White House on lockdown. — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

***

Update 1: It seems the panic might be over:

Congressional staff are now lining up to get back into the Cannon House office building after the lockdown. “That was a nice waste of time,” one aide says as he heads back inside. — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) November 26, 2019

Update 2: And we’re done here:

Update: The lockdown has been lifted at the White House after an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the DC area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened, a US defense official tells @barbarastarrcnn. Official said “it is not known to be hostile at this time.” https://t.co/J4Oy4g55H7 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 26, 2019

Lockdown has been lifted at the White House. — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

***