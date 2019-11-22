Trump critic Mitt Romney is at the White House right now to…talk vaping:

“Listening session on youth vaping”

Cabinet Room pic.twitter.com/QykavQAxNt — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) November 22, 2019

And it’s reportedly getting “heated” at Mitt wants to ban flavored vape juice:

Things are getting pretty heated at the vaping event: "Romney clashed multiple times with vaping advocates." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 22, 2019

Mitt wrongly claimed that adults weren’t using flavored liquids, which angered the pro-vaping folks in the room:

Scene at the White House, per pool: "Romney said 'most adults are not using flavors,' provoking vaping leaders to shout back 'yes they do,' offering adult sales statistics." — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 22, 2019

He also claimed that half of Utah high schoolers are vaping:

At White House meeting on vaping, Mitt Romney clashed multiple times with vaping advocates. "Utah is a Mormon state, and half the kids in high school are vaping," he said, per the press pool. — Michael Collins (@mcollinsNEWS) November 22, 2019

The Utah Republican is particularly concerned with “unicorn poop” flavored juice:

@MittRomney versus the vapers, per pool:

"most adults are not using flavors", provoking vaping leaders to shout back "yes they do."

Romney claimed vaping companies sold a flavor called "unicorn poop" to appeal to children. — Nathaniel Weixel (@NateWeixel) November 22, 2019

And, no, this isn’t a joke:

During the great Vape debate at the White House, Mitt Romney claiming vaping companies are selling a flavor called "unicorn poop" to appeal to children. #NotAJoke — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 22, 2019

TBH, unicorn poop sounds delicious:

According to journos, President Trump said they will be banning flavored liquids for 21 and under:

Trump on vaping ban "21 we are going to be doing," per White House pool report, at White House mtg. with firms and opponents. Also, Sen Mitt Romney, R.-Utah, complaining that vaping co's are selling "unicorn poop" vaping flavors to kids — Dan Vergano (@dvergano) November 22, 2019

And that he’s worried about black market items if he bans all flavored products:

Per WH pool, President Trump expressed concerns that prohibition could lead to unsafe black market products. "…it is going to come here illegally… they could be selling something on a street corner that could be horrible." — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) November 22, 2019

Oh, and as for impeachment? Mitt wouldn’t answer:

I twice asked Mitt Romney if he will vote to remove Trump from office Romney did not respond pic.twitter.com/P8oV1BVKpM — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 22, 2019

