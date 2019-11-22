Trump critic Mitt Romney is at the White House right now to…talk vaping:

And it’s reportedly getting “heated” at Mitt wants to ban flavored vape juice:

Mitt wrongly claimed that adults weren’t using flavored liquids, which angered the pro-vaping folks in the room:

He also claimed that half of Utah high schoolers are vaping:

The Utah Republican is particularly concerned with “unicorn poop” flavored juice:

And, no, this isn’t a joke:

TBH, unicorn poop sounds delicious:

According to journos, President Trump said they will be banning flavored liquids for 21 and under:

And that he’s worried about black market items if he bans all flavored products:

Oh, and as for impeachment? Mitt wouldn’t answer:

