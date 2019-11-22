An anonymous senior administration official is pushing back on former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s accusation that the White House “never returned access” to his Twitter account when he resigned earlier this year:

NEW: After John Bolton claimed the White House "never returned access to my Twitter account," a senior administration official tells @ABC News, "The White House did not block Mr. Bolton from accessing his personal Twitter account, and wouldn’t have the technical means to do so." https://t.co/1KnyAGed3I — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2019

Bolton had accused the White House of wrongdoing, tweeting that his account was “now liberated”:

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

And he suggested the White House blocked him “out of fear of what I may say”:

Re: speaking up — since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

He eventually worked with Twitter to get access back:

In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

But what’s also strange about Bolton’s series of tweets is that he had lots of other avenues available to him if he wanted to speak out:

TIL that Twitter is the only platform available to people who want to speak out https://t.co/ryiv0hQ5eq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 22, 2019

Well, there’s Twitter and fancy lunches:

I guess it's either Twitter or at private lunches at Le Bernardine https://t.co/HTGp4RZvDF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 22, 2019

Now we wait to see if Bolton actually says something or if he just saves everything for the inevitable book.

***

