An anonymous senior administration official is pushing back on former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s accusation that the White House “never returned access” to his Twitter account when he resigned earlier this year:

Bolton had accused the White House of wrongdoing, tweeting that his account was “now liberated”:

And he suggested the White House blocked him “out of fear of what I may say”:

He eventually worked with Twitter to get access back:

But what’s also strange about Bolton’s series of tweets is that he had lots of other avenues available to him if he wanted to speak out:

Well, there’s Twitter and fancy lunches:

Now we wait to see if Bolton actually says something or if he just saves everything for the inevitable book.

***

