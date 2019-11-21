Trump critic Mitt Romney along with a group of other GOP Senators will meet with President Trump today for lunch at the White House:

And this has libs dreaming of a scenario where Sen. Romney tells President Trump there are enough votes in the Senate to kick him out of office:

“Bookmark it,” she says. Although Mitt himself told reporters that he will not talk about impeachment even if others bring it up:

Instead, the Utah Republican will talk about banning flavored vaping liquids:

Classic Mitt. He has a chance to speak truth to power and he takes a pass:

Oh, and the “bookmark it” lady? Now that she’s found out why Mitt is at the White House it’s “jury tampering”:

