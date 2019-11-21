Trump critic Mitt Romney along with a group of other GOP Senators will meet with President Trump today for lunch at the White House:

And this has libs dreaming of a scenario where Sen. Romney tells President Trump there are enough votes in the Senate to kick him out of office:

I have a theory. My theory is that Mitt is going to tell Trump that he has a number of Senators in his pocket ready to vote to impeach. And that he will announce his support for impeachment unless Trump resigns. Bookmark it. https://t.co/XJIMLxIqwc — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) November 21, 2019

“Bookmark it,” she says. Although Mitt himself told reporters that he will not talk about impeachment even if others bring it up:

Q: Planning on trying to avoid speaking about impeachment during lunch at the WH? ROMNEY: “I’m not going to be speaking about the impeachment at all.” Q: If the conversation comes to that? ROMNEY: “I’ll listen like I listen to the TV, but I’m not going to make any comments.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 21, 2019

Instead, the Utah Republican will talk about banning flavored vaping liquids:

From colleague Jason Donner. Romney on lunch mtg at WH: If I get a chance to offer some comments it'll be with regards to vaping, and the need to ban vaping flavors..I'm not going to be speaking about the impeachment at all. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 21, 2019

Classic Mitt. He has a chance to speak truth to power and he takes a pass:

Public health should always come before politics. The Administration must follow through on its promise to ban vaping flavors. Glad @US_FDA Commissioner nominee Dr. Hahn supports “bold action” to reduce youth vaping—hope he keeps that commitment if confirmed. pic.twitter.com/stGRVY8Pe6 — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) November 20, 2019

Oh, and the “bookmark it” lady? Now that she’s found out why Mitt is at the White House it’s “jury tampering”:

So it turns out Trump invited a number of senators for a sit-down, which is once again the equivalent of jury tampering at this moment in time. After Hill and Holmes’ testimony today, however, a conversation about the President’s future is doubtless coming. The question is when. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) November 21, 2019

