Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called White House adviser Stephen Miller a “no joke, die hard white nationalist’ and accused him of weaponizing his Jewish faith to shield himself from critics.

Have a watch:

Ocasio-Cortez, who has falsely stated that immigrant detention facilities are "concentration camps," suggested last week on MSNBC that Miller has "weaponized" being Jewish to "provide the cover" to operating concentration camps because he's a Nazi pic.twitter.com/v2d5dYPpSh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 20, 2019

In emails to Yahoo News, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley strongly defended Miller from an earlier attack by the Queen Democrat.

Grisham:

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on Tuesday with a vigorous defense of Miller in an email to Yahoo News. “Unlike AOC, Stephen Miller is dedicated to this country and I am proud to work alongside him every single day with the goal of making our nation even greater. He is a friend and colleague, and we are lucky to have him in the White House,” Grisham said.

Gidley:

White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan GIdley also emailed statements echoing the argument that attacks on Miller are anti-Semitic. “Mr. Miller condemns racism and bigotry in all forms, while those defaming him are trying to deny his Jewish identity which is a pernicious form of anti-Semitism and this outrageous smear dishonors the memories of Jewish victims of anti-Semitic persecution across the globe,” Gidley said. He went on to suggest that Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to policies of the Israeli government indicated an inclination to “anti-Semitic behavior.” “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has a well-documented history of anti-Semitic comments, social media posts, and relationships, and she even proudly co-sponsored a vile, hateful resolution in support of the Anti-Semitic BDS movement — so it’s not surprising that she would wildly attack a Jewish member of the Administration,” Gidley said.

And she’s started a petition to get the White House to fire Miller:

We’re not done with Stephen Miller. He’s a verified White Supremacist controlling US immigration policy, which has now detained over 70,000 migrant children. This is not to be dismissed. People’s lives are at risk. He needs to go now.

We’re mobilizing: https://t.co/6Rs55PTTPx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2019

***