Well, we never thought we’d do a post where Ann Coulter and Nancy Pelosi kind of agree on something, but here we are. . .

Here’s Coulter mocking President Trump after DHS confirmed any new fence along the southern border:

Everyone says @realDonaldTrump is a liar, but I BELIEVE! Please just tweet me the longitude and latitude of a single inch of new wall, Mr. President, so we can put an end to this slander.https://t.co/ZCcdpC9A1U — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 14, 2019

From the Washington Times:

The administration still has yet to fence in any new miles of border with President Trump’s wall, a top Homeland Security official acknowledged Thursday — though he said that’s not the right way to look at the problem. Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters that 78 miles of wall has been erected under Mr. Trump, but all of it has replaced outdated fencing or barriers that had previously existed.

She followed that up with this tweet asking, “Wasn’t it fun when we thought we were getting a wall?”:

Wasn't it fun when we thought we were getting a wall? https://t.co/7RlluI42lo — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2019

And now here’s Nancy Pelosi from her interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday where she said President Trump only uses “Build the wall!” at his rallies as an “applause line” and that it’s “not anything he’s serious about”:

Nancy Pelosi tells @margbrennan today she doesn't want to fund any more of Trump's border wall. "I think that his comments about the wall are really an applause line at a rally, but they're not anything that he's serious about." — Michelle Hackman (@MHackman) November 17, 2019

She added, “The president hasn’t built any new wall in a whole term of office”:

BRENNAN: Does that mean Democrats will provide funding for the border wall? SPEAKER PELOSI: No, no. That's-we have well over a trillion dollars worth of decisions to make. I don't know why we would go to that. The president hasn't built any new wall in a whole term of office — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 17, 2019

Ouch.

