The revolution is cancelled, at least according to former President Obama:

Obama made these remarks at a fireside chat to Dem mega-donors where he warned of listening to “certain left-leaning Twitter feed” or “the activist wing of our party.” Hey, AOC, are you listening to this?

This is also a dig at Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren:

He also wanted Dems to “calm down” about the “robust primary”:

Obama wants Dems to stay “rooted in reality,” which means either Joe Biden or Deval Patrick we assume:

The politics of hope? Dead:

