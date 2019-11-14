Need a break? Then we have the thread just for you. . .

Here’s that perfect Mark Meadows clip from yesterday where he realized he was on CSPAN’s live camera set to your favorite television sitcoms.

“Full House”:

“Family Matters”:

“Perfect Strangers”:

“Step by Step”:

“Growing Pains”:

This “Bachelor” one is great:

And finally, “Cheers”:

Now, back to the witch hunt.

