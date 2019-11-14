Former Goldman Sachs CEO and billionaire Lloyd Blankfein took a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Elizabeth Warren’s fake Native American ancestry after she attacked him by name in her latest campaign ad.

“Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA”:

Well, not all of her DNA:

How is it racist though?

They’re mad:

Yes, Warren is the real victim here:

And what did he think would happen with support of a lib?

FWIW, then candidate Trump went after Blankfein, too:

You can watch the ad here:

***

 

