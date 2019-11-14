Former Goldman Sachs CEO and billionaire Lloyd Blankfein took a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Elizabeth Warren’s fake Native American ancestry after she attacked him by name in her latest campaign ad.

“Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA”:

Surprised to be featured in Sen Warren’s campaign ad, given the many severe critics she has out there. Not my candidate, but we align on many issues. Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country. Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) November 14, 2019

Well, not all of her DNA:

Well just 1/1024 of her DNA. https://t.co/gKc1RFBg5q — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) November 14, 2019

How is it racist though?

Wow the racism at the end kind of spoils the already weak point here https://t.co/T9XoFgIeKk — Sophia Tesfaye (@SophiaTesfaye) November 14, 2019

They’re mad:

suck it up, buttercup https://t.co/X4FpGArAPj — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) November 14, 2019

"Vilification of people as a member of a group"

Love to see billionaires appropriating the language of oppressed people. https://t.co/pDNmz9ZSlJ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 14, 2019

so you're a racist now huh https://t.co/tihyKXcdIF — lvl 45 CHAOS GHOSTUS (@thetomzone) November 14, 2019

Blankfein decides to respond to Warren’s new billionaires ad by dipping a toe in the Native American controversy pond: https://t.co/b6Q0Xl6jf9 — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) November 14, 2019

so Blankfein went with the "witty" version of the "Pocohontas" insult https://t.co/wpomRD97qG — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) November 14, 2019

Yes, Warren is the real victim here:

It's absolutely wild to me the kind of jokes prominent people will make about Native American identity to tease Warren about her DNA fumble. Would he use this same format for literally any other ethnic group/nationality? (No, it would be roundly criticized as racist.) https://t.co/0pN2toMrU8 — Curt Woodward (@curtwoodward) November 14, 2019

And what did he think would happen with support of a lib?

Tfw you're shocked the snake you took care of bites you. Shout-out to the folks in finance who donate to Dems. They're rolling out the guillotines you paid for. https://t.co/4pbMLXaJ8R — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 14, 2019

FWIW, then candidate Trump went after Blankfein, too:

Lloyd Blankfein was featured in a Trump '16 ad, too — Trump's final ad, the "closing argument." Blankfein has been a bogeyman for both Trump and Warren — which tells you something about "economic populism," from Left and Right. https://t.co/3tsp9lu3W6 — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) November 14, 2019

You can watch the ad here:

