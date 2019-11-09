U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell unveiled a 7-foot tall statue of Ronald Reagan on top of the embassy in Berlin as the world celebrates the fall of the Berlin Wall:

Today we dedicated a statue of Ronald Reagan atop the US Embassy Berlin on the new Ronald Reagan Terrace. #BerlinWall30 pic.twitter.com/uZ2hGv6hST — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 8, 2019

The U.S. wanted to put the statue on the site of the Gipper’s famous “Tear down this wall!” speech, but Berlin said nope:

Berlin resisted calls to erect a statue of former President Ronald Reagan at the site where he gave his speech to tear down the Wall. The U.S. put up a 7-foot replica of the former president instead, which it will unveil Friday. https://t.co/yhKR7oL699 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 6, 2019

What a speech!

We will never forget President Reagan at Brandenburg Gate “Tear down this wall”. And nobody in GER believed they would live to see it come true: https://t.co/RIFQNzYMsq — Rainer Ohler (@roblagnac) November 9, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Berlin for the anniversary and took a shot at the Chinese Communist Party:

Mike Pompeo, marking Berlin Wall anniversary: "The Chinese Communist Party is shaping a new vision of authoritarianism, one that the world has not seen for an awfully long time…Free nations are in a competition of values with those unfree nations."https://t.co/LTTSqqNULY — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) November 9, 2019

He also met with soldiers stationed in Berlin:

Welcomed the chance to see the contributions of @2dcavalryregt at the Reed Museum & was humbled to be inducted as an Honorary Member of the Honorary Squadron of the Second Dragoons. The 2nd Cavalry is #AlwaysReady. We can better plan for the future when we understand our past. pic.twitter.com/jF0UXs8t8g — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019

While on the road, I always make it a priority to meet the courageous men and women of the U.S. Armed Services. Forever grateful to our @USArmyEurope troops for working closely with their German counterparts and our #Allies and #Partners to maintain a #StrongEurope. pic.twitter.com/B60zQycOEl — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019

And he visited a synagogue that was desecrated by the Nazis 81 years ago

Humbled to stand in the Neue Synagogue in what was once East Berlin, on the eve of the 81st anniversary of Pogromnacht, when the synagogue was desecrated. We must acknowledge painful histories so we can ensure that they never happen again. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/2u5NdQtxwF — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 8, 2019

More photos from Sec. Pompeo’s trip:

My German counterpart @HeikoMaas and I visited historical sites in Leipzig and along the former no-man’s land between West and East Germany. This was a reminder of the country’s division under Communism and freedom’s triumphant victory in #1989. Our shared values unite us. pic.twitter.com/Oa8JrPGq0C — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 8, 2019

Today I met some of the brave Leipzigers who peacefully protested against Communist rule on October 9, 1989. They came from all walks of life, brought together by their dedication to democracy and freedom. Their courage is an example to us all. pic.twitter.com/iKgIRK2jY6 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019

Took a walk down memory lane with my fellow Cold War era @USArmyEurope vets and our German counterparts. Here in Moedlareuth, the impact of our role in helping achieve a unified Germany is evident. What a day! pic.twitter.com/7wPQBBbplr — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019

