U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell unveiled a 7-foot tall statue of Ronald Reagan on top of the embassy in Berlin as the world celebrates the fall of the Berlin Wall:

The U.S. wanted to put the statue on the site of the Gipper’s famous “Tear down this wall!” speech, but Berlin said nope:

What a speech!

Trending

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Berlin for the anniversary and took a shot at the Chinese Communist Party:

He also met with soldiers stationed in Berlin:

And he visited a synagogue that was desecrated by the Nazis 81 years ago

More photos from Sec. Pompeo’s trip:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GermanyRichard GrenellRonald Reagan