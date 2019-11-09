Well, this is quite the take from self-describe “Marist pig” Carlos Maza:

Charity is anti-democratic. Americans have zero control over how billionaires choose to spend their money dramatically reshaping the world. I don’t think Bernie can spend Bill’s money better. I think Americans can, through democratically elected representatives. https://t.co/6Q4imnyekM — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) November 8, 2019

First up, this is totalitarian:

The totalitarian, I mean progressive, mindset in action. https://t.co/bw0j0bEdoE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 8, 2019

And secondly, does he really agree with how democratically elected representatives are spending tax money currently?

*All of Bill Gates' money goes to the Pentagon* https://t.co/5IYER5MtDb — I am so sad (@HayekandHockey) November 8, 2019

Even libs don’t agree with him:

Actually billionaire charity is far more democratic than government spending. I can CHOOSE to give billionaires my money, but the government takes it by forces and uses it to bomb Yemeni hospitals. https://t.co/gyQwg78q3z — Misha (@drethelin) November 8, 2019

And don’t even get us started on how much government wastes *helping* people:

Right. Show me where America has an 80-20 ratio of programs to expenses and I'll dig a bit deeper and reveal it's actually an 80-120 ratio.

That accounts for the deficit, Carlos.

Math isn't your strong suit, is it? https://t.co/BJlhCHmV1a — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2019

We suspect this doesn’t end the way he wants it to end:

“End charity and let the government dole it out!” https://t.co/vc9RPSCl1w — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) November 8, 2019

And we’re thankful, too:

I'm rather thankful tyrannical minded folks such as this have zero control over private wealth and how it is spent. Long may it be so. https://t.co/sxXJQ6vRgQ — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) November 8, 2019

