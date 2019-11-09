Well, this is quite the take from self-describe “Marist pig” Carlos Maza:
Charity is anti-democratic.
Americans have zero control over how billionaires choose to spend their money dramatically reshaping the world.
I don’t think Bernie can spend Bill’s money better. I think Americans can, through democratically elected representatives. https://t.co/6Q4imnyekM
— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) November 8, 2019
First up, this is totalitarian:
The totalitarian, I mean progressive, mindset in action. https://t.co/bw0j0bEdoE
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 8, 2019
And secondly, does he really agree with how democratically elected representatives are spending tax money currently?
*All of Bill Gates' money goes to the Pentagon* https://t.co/5IYER5MtDb
— I am so sad (@HayekandHockey) November 8, 2019
Even libs don’t agree with him:
Actually billionaire charity is far more democratic than government spending.
I can CHOOSE to give billionaires my money, but the government takes it by forces and uses it to bomb Yemeni hospitals. https://t.co/gyQwg78q3z
— Misha (@drethelin) November 8, 2019
And don’t even get us started on how much government wastes *helping* people:
Right.
Show me where America has an 80-20 ratio of programs to expenses and I'll dig a bit deeper and reveal it's actually an 80-120 ratio.
That accounts for the deficit, Carlos.
Math isn't your strong suit, is it? https://t.co/BJlhCHmV1a
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 8, 2019
We suspect this doesn’t end the way he wants it to end:
“End charity and let the government dole it out!” https://t.co/vc9RPSCl1w
— Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) November 8, 2019
And we’re thankful, too:
I'm rather thankful tyrannical minded folks such as this have zero control over private wealth and how it is spent. Long may it be so. https://t.co/sxXJQ6vRgQ
— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) November 8, 2019
***