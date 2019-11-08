Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in Council Bluff, Iowa tonight campaiging with elderly socialist Bernie Sanders.

“Who here is ready for the revolution!? I know I sure am”:

.@AOC takes to the stage and yells "who here is ready for the revolution!?" Iowa is ready for the political revolution. Let's make it happen: https://t.co/WPoDNbPcbk pic.twitter.com/gt8LVDLFHl — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) November 9, 2019

This is her first time in Iowa:

Huge cheers in this full gym in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as @AOC takes the stage to stump for @BernieSanders. “This is my first time in my life in Iowa,” she says. pic.twitter.com/ojlGnO5vZR — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 9, 2019

But the “full” crowd gets an asterisk as many aren’t even from Iowa. They’re from Nebraska:

(A slight asterisk to the size of this crowd, at least for Iowa caucusing purposes: a lot of these Sanders supporters are from Nebraska. Omaha is just across the river, and Lincoln is a bit farther down the road) — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 9, 2019

And there should be a second asterisk because it’s not actually a full gym:

Another asterisk to the fact that the gym is not full. — Russ Lamm (@RussLamm) November 9, 2019

We’ll remember “full-ish” the next time President Trump’s crowd size gets debated:

Fair enough – full-ish. — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 9, 2019

It really isn’t that big a space:

Good evening from Council Bluffs, Iowa, where we’ll be joined shortly by @BernieSanders and @AOC for their first Hawkeye State rally together. pic.twitter.com/CqqTDtsGWM — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) November 9, 2019

According to the campaign, there were 2400 in attendance:

She’ll be pushing the Green New Deal while she’s in the state:

U.S. Rep. @AOC gets a roaring welcome in Council Bluffs, where she’s campaigning for Sen. @BernieSanders. It’s part 1 of a 3-part, west-to-east Iowa swing pushing the “Green New Deal” pic.twitter.com/HSy8FEjEbD — Nick Coltrain (@NColtrain) November 9, 2019

Sorry, no Vice President AOC this year!

There’s a diverse crowd in Council Bluffs, IA for the first rally with @aoc and @berniesanders. “Oh please let her be his runningmate,” said Catie Burghart a supporter who came from Omaha across the river. (Ocasio Cortez is actually too young to be Vice President this cycle.) — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) November 9, 2019

***