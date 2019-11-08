Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in Council Bluff, Iowa tonight campaiging with elderly socialist Bernie Sanders.

“Who here is ready for the revolution!? I know I sure am”:

This is her first time in Iowa:

But the “full” crowd gets an asterisk as many aren’t even from Iowa. They’re from Nebraska:

And there should be a second asterisk because it’s not actually a full gym:

We’ll remember “full-ish” the next time President Trump’s crowd size gets debated:

It really isn’t that big a space:

According to the campaign, there were 2400 in attendance:

She’ll be pushing the Green New Deal while she’s in the state:

Sorry, no Vice President AOC this year!

***

 

