Former NYC mayor and now 2020 Dem presidential candidate announced that he will skip the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada because who needs those states anyway?

Bloomberg will not contest first four states in Democratic nominating process. "If we run, we are confident we can win in states voting on Super Tuesday and beyond, where we will start on an even footing,” says Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson. — michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) November 8, 2019

Instead the elderly billionaire who is one year older than the elderly former vice president buy one year younger than the elderly socialist will focus on Super Tuesday states like California and Texas:

NEWS: Bloomberg will skip the early states, incl. Iowa and NH, if he runs for president He would focus instead on big, expensive Super Tues states like California & Texas It's a risky play that would disrupt the primary & enrage early-state Dems More👇https://t.co/sIo1yyoKZL — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) November 8, 2019

The last politician to try this? None other than Rudy Giuliani, which didn’t work out so well:

If memory serves the last presidential candidate who attempted this blinkered strategy was —wait for it — Rudy Giuliani in 2008. https://t.co/3fLz0s2Yza — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 8, 2019

And he’s officially running in Alabama, which President Trump won by almost 30% in 2016:

Michael Bloomberg files to run in Alabama Democratic primary https://t.co/IXT3vRwf9t — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 9, 2019

Well, we’re not the ones taking it seriously:

Pretty hard to take this campaign seriously if Bloomberg isn't "contesting" the first 4 states (where not "contesting" often means "we know we're going to lose them so we hope the media will just ignore that"). https://t.co/fVYCS3flkL — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 8, 2019

Needless to say, Dems in Iowa and New Hampshire are pissed:

Joint statement from Iowa Democratic Party and NH Dem Party chairs re: Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/APqTAQF1CM — Tarini Parti (@tparti) November 8, 2019

