Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is defending President Donald Trump, saying “I don’t know what you would impeach him on”:

.@NikkiHaley, in @CBSNews intvw w/ @NorahODonnell: "You’re going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen & – & giving money & it wasn’t withheld? I don’t know what you would impeach him on." — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) November 8, 2019

This clip was released ahead of her interview on CBS Sunday which will be excerpted on tonight’s CBS Evening News:

In excerpt of a @CBSSunday interview to air tonight on @CBSEveningNews, former UN Amb @NikkiHaley ridicules notion of impeaching Pres Trump. "On what? You're going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and – and giving money and it wasn’t withheld?" pic.twitter.com/N3CW2lrEBt — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 8, 2019

She really has positioned herself well for 2024:

File this one under “Haley 2024” and “Haley 2028.” https://t.co/GspdHMZ3j7 — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) November 8, 2019

Let the triggering begin:

Do none of these people know about federal conspiracy laws? https://t.co/pPdgwIsmbZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 8, 2019

Nikki Haley is someone I once respected. https://t.co/R1rqhfcxre — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 8, 2019

Another "the good Republican" bites the dust. You'd think, with such intense demand among the DC chatterati, *someone* would step up to play the role. https://t.co/qtITsUR1CY — David Roberts (@drvox) November 8, 2019

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is in prison for an attempted crime that didn't happen, @NikkiHaley https://t.co/pZI3SVe50b — John Hendren (@johnhendren) November 8, 2019

***