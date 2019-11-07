Bill Weld, who is allegedly running for president as a Republican, was asked by BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith how he eats one of his favorite candies, Reese’s Pieces. His response:

I will think about this explanation of how Bill Weld eats Reese's Pieces for the rest of my life. Here's what he said to @BuzzFeedBen https://t.co/QoOIC7FDJo pic.twitter.com/kro9R0AeDn — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) November 7, 2019

We’re constantly told that President Trump is an autocrat who puts democracy and our freedoms at risk if he’s elected to another term. And then the same people who tell us this turn out to support a total clown instead:

"Whether you like me or not, it doesn’t matter,” Mr. Trump told an audience of Republican House lawmakers. “You have to elect me; you have no choice.”

False. Weld, Walsh, Sanford–maybe others: A choice, not an echo.https://t.co/yfunuOaPaK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 13, 2019

“The adult in the room” who eats candy like a child:

Morning Shots: About those defectors, Trump picks a fight with Fox News, is Bill Weld the adult in the room, another favor for Putin, Ben's thin skin, and Trump's ugliest poll number… https://t.co/00ykflplDd — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 29, 2019

Better start looking for a new hero, guys:

Morning Shots: Why the new polls should scare Trump; was Larry Kudlow actually drunk… or just wrong, more evidence that trade wars are easy, a modest proposal for a Hugh Hewitt column, and is Bill Weld the one we've been waiting for? https://t.co/n229hXxqqG — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 20, 2019

***