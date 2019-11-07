Bill Weld, who is allegedly running for president as a Republican, was asked by BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith how he eats one of his favorite candies, Reese’s Pieces. His response:

We’re constantly told that President Trump is an autocrat who puts democracy and our freedoms at risk if he’s elected to another term. And then the same people who tell us this turn out to support a total clown instead:

“The adult in the room” who eats candy like a child:

Better start looking for a new hero, guys:

***

