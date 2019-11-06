Libs: Trump’s rhetoric is so toxic!

Also libs: Hey, we’re not real big fans of making Tuscon a sanctuary city, however:

ICYMI: Tucson voters overwhelmingly struck down the 'sanctuary city' proposal https://t.co/f3fUVN2fZq via @TucsonStar — Justin Sayers (@_JustinSayers) November 6, 2019

From the Arizona Daily Star:

This would have made Tuscon the first sanctuary city in the state:

BREAKING: Tucson, Arizona, voters soundly reject measure to become the first sanctuary city in Arizona – KGUN-TV — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) November 6, 2019

Keep in mind, Tuscon is a liberal city:

Woah! In Tucson, liberal enclave of Arizona, voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have designated Tucson a “sanctuary city.” Note to the 2020 Democrats hoping to turn Arizona blue: your radical immigration policies are not popular. https://t.co/osKNJYzFIy — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 6, 2019

In fact, the same voters that torched the sanctuary city bill elected the city’s first Latina mayor, Dem Regina Romero:

2019 election results: Regina Romero becomes Tucson's first Latina mayor, 'Sanctuary city' initiative rejected https://t.co/fszucTGNkv pic.twitter.com/z3ZzMyHXfD — Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) November 6, 2019

Mayor-elect Romero’s first priority? Climate change legislation. From the Arizona Daily Star: