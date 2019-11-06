An attorney for Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former top Russia adviser, is accusing Amb. Gordon Sondland of lying under oath during his testimony in front of House committees at the impeachment inquiry:

Fiona Hill's lawyer accuses Sondland of lying under oath —> https://t.co/p4Q583FiY8 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 6, 2019

According to the transcript, Sondland testified that he had conversations with Hill while having coffee. Hill lawyer says it never happened:

Sondland testified at 4 separate points to having coffee with Fiona Hill. Her lawyer now says that never happened. pic.twitter.com/7HxWrssvGo — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 6, 2019

Journos aren’t getting a response from Sondland’s lawyer:

From Fiona Hill's lawyer. More questions for Sondland to answer. His attorney is not returning calls. https://t.co/Uol6HXBk9z — Rachel Martin (@rachelnpr) November 6, 2019

Hill’s attorney also accused Sondland of “trying to undermine” Hill’s credibility by saying she was “emotional,” “shaking” and “upset” during these conversations that he says never happened:

When Sondland and others falsely describe Dr. Hill as “emotional” or say she was “shaking” or “upset,” let’s recognize that they’re trying to undermine the credibility of a respected, nonpartisan national security professional by deploying tired and offensive gender stereotypes. — Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky) November 6, 2019

