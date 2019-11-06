An attorney for Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former top Russia adviser, is accusing Amb. Gordon Sondland of lying under oath during his testimony in front of House committees at the impeachment inquiry:

According to the transcript, Sondland testified that he had conversations with Hill while having coffee. Hill lawyer says it never happened:

Journos aren’t getting a response from Sondland’s lawyer:

Hill’s attorney also accused Sondland of “trying to undermine” Hill’s credibility by saying she was “emotional,” “shaking” and “upset” during these conversations that he says never happened:

