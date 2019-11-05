It’s the first day of Roger Stone’s trail and we’re seeing reports that he may be suffering some sort of medical issue:

At the time Stone himself was conspicuously out of the court room after appearing to step out because face sweating, his face looked ghost white. Still don’t know where he is at this time. — Ali Dukakis (@ajdukakis) November 5, 2019

@CourthouseNews Roger Stone was not in the courtroom, having walked out sweating just minutes before accompanied by his wife. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) November 5, 2019

Rodger Stone is still in the bathroom, after exiting the courtroom sweating over half an hour ago. Overheard his wife asking if he was ok about 15mins ago. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) November 5, 2019

And there was another incident where one of the spectators appears to have suffered a seizure:

Breaking: Roger Stone trial just recessed when a man, mid 40s screamed and fell into a seizure. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) November 5, 2019

A man in the back row in Roger Stone jury selection just collapsed moaning and then appearing to have a seizure flopping on the floor – whole hearing room evacuated and medical help on scene. — Ali Dukakis (@ajdukakis) November 5, 2019

Well, this is going to be a s*it show, isn’t it:

So far attorneys have only got through questioning one prospective juror, woman, late 30s. Her husband works for DOJ Nat Sec division & she was the comm director for OMB under Obama. Judge Jackson said working for the govt/opinions on Trump are not reasons to be struck. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) November 5, 2019

And for some reason, Milo Yiannopoulos is at the trial:

Also, another bizarre update: Milo Yiannopoulos is here. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) November 5, 2019

***