Shot. . .
Hillary Clinton is busy trying to get out the vote for the gubernatorial election in Louisiana:
Today there are gubernatorial elections in Louisiana, Kentucky, & Mississippi, state legislative elections in New Jersey and Virginia, & hundreds of local races across the country. Their outcomes could give us fairer district maps and much more.
Go vote! https://t.co/onyjsbGE7y
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 5, 2019
Chaser. . .
Except the gubernatorial election in Louisiana is not today:
Who's gonna tell her? #lalege #lagov https://t.co/Np3MX35kKl
— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 5, 2019
She later issued a clarification:
To clarify, Louisiana will vote for governor on November 16th due to a runoff. Get ready to geaux vote! https://t.co/p7IVZ7oLfB
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 5, 2019
***