Shot. . .

Hillary Clinton is busy trying to get out the vote for the gubernatorial election in Louisiana:

Today there are gubernatorial elections in Louisiana, Kentucky, & Mississippi, state legislative elections in New Jersey and Virginia, & hundreds of local races across the country. Their outcomes could give us fairer district maps and much more. Go vote! https://t.co/onyjsbGE7y — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 5, 2019

Chaser. . .

Except the gubernatorial election in Louisiana is not today:

She later issued a clarification:

To clarify, Louisiana will vote for governor on November 16th due to a runoff. Get ready to geaux vote! https://t.co/p7IVZ7oLfB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 5, 2019

