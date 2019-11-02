🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

In an interview with Bloomberg, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Medicare for All “expensive” and said she’s “not a big fan” of it:

🔥PELOSI "I'm not a big fan of Medicare for All" She tells Bloomberg it's "expensive," people have a level of comfort with plans they already have and says ACA benefits are better than Medicare. Pelosi wants Ds to run on "Health Care for All" VIDEO:https://t.co/J9abPLsmEw — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 1, 2019

Even better? Here she is taking a dig at the far left of the Democratic party, saying “I’m a big markets person. Just ask the left of my party …They’re unhappy with me for not being a socialist or something”:

🔥PELOSI tells Bloomberg: "I'm a big markets person. Just ask the left of my party …They’re unhappy with me for not being a socialist or something.” https://t.co/QsWxkwDOeU — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 1, 2019

Yeah, this will go over well:

Nancy Pelosi: I'm not a big fan of Medicare for All.

Me: I'm not a big fan of Nancy Pelosi. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 2, 2019

Forget Cocaine Mitch. It’s Nancy Pelosi who is going to stop Medicare For All:

<I don't see how you pass Medicare for All without Nancy Pelosi on board. And she is very definitely NOT on board.> — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 1, 2019

If Dems were smart they’d listen to her:

In a Friday interview with Bloomberg, Speaker Nancy Pelosi perfectly diagnosed the biggest danger for Democrats posed by the ongoing impeachment inquiry.​ https://t.co/zGZ3Xmyrpx — WQAD (@wqad) November 2, 2019

Watch her interview here:

Nancy Pelosi says that she isn't "a big fan" of Medicare for All. She said the plan would cost too much and that many Americans don’t want to lose their private health insurance plans https://t.co/7MCNusNBJg pic.twitter.com/wQ6jqzXI9T — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 1, 2019

***

Related:

‘They just formalized a RIGGED process’: Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution https://t.co/4OKWGtUEbh — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2019