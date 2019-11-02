🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

In an interview with Bloomberg, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Medicare for All “expensive” and said she’s “not a big fan” of it:

Even better? Here she is taking a dig at the far left of the Democratic party, saying “I’m a big markets person. Just ask the left of my party …They’re unhappy with me for not being a socialist or something”:

Trending

Yeah, this will go over well:

Forget Cocaine Mitch. It’s Nancy Pelosi who is going to stop Medicare For All:

If Dems were smart they’d listen to her:

Watch her interview here:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: medicare for allNancy Pelosi