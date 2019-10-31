Late last night, President Trump revealed the name of the hero dog that was on the al-Baghdadi raid and teased that “Conan” would be making an appearance at the White House “sometime next week”:

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Up until that tweet, Conan’s name was classified:

I guess he's declassified the dog's name ——> https://t.co/63HLzibKbO — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 31, 2019

So, the dog's name isn't classified now? https://t.co/AbVsPr03mN — Joe Gould (@reporterjoe) October 31, 2019

So the dog's name is declassified now, I guess? https://t.co/qUehDe9HGZ — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 31, 2019

How soon until Dems investigate the president for this leak?

WE HAVE THE NAME CONFIRMED. CONAN! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 31, 2019

And watch out Mike Pence — America loves this hero:

Pence about to be replaced as Trump's running mate https://t.co/XGn0KxruTf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 31, 2019

Make this happen, Mr. President:

***