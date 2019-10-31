Late last night, President Trump revealed the name of the hero dog that was on the al-Baghdadi raid and teased that “Conan” would be making an appearance at the White House “sometime next week”:
Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019
Up until that tweet, Conan’s name was classified:
Dog name declassified! We're all in danger. cc: @BradMossEsq https://t.co/Ti4v3Hj8SN
I guess he's declassified the dog's name ——> https://t.co/63HLzibKbO
So, the dog's name isn't classified now? https://t.co/AbVsPr03mN
So the dog's name is declassified now, I guess? https://t.co/qUehDe9HGZ
How soon until Dems investigate the president for this leak?
WE HAVE THE NAME CONFIRMED. CONAN!
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 31, 2019
And watch out Mike Pence — America loves this hero:
Make this happen, Mr. President:
