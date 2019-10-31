Late last night, President Trump revealed the name of the hero dog that was on the al-Baghdadi raid and teased that “Conan” would be making an appearance at the White House “sometime next week”:

Up until that tweet, Conan’s name was classified:

Trending

How soon until Dems investigate the president for this leak?

And watch out Mike Pence — America loves this hero:

Make this happen, Mr. President:

***

