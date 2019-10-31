Does this count as a gaffe? Maybe not. But it sure is a dumb thing to say.

From Joe Biden on the campaign trail yesterday lamenting that he didn’t raise at least one of his kids as a Republican so they could’ve made the big bucks:

Did he forget Hunter is his son?

Because Hunter is what you would call highly paid:

Oh, and Joe and Jill Biden aren’t exactly paupers:

Dems, please make him the nominee.

