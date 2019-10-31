Does this count as a gaffe? Maybe not. But it sure is a dumb thing to say.

From Joe Biden on the campaign trail yesterday lamenting that he didn’t raise at least one of his kids as a Republican so they could’ve made the big bucks:

Mentioning that his daughter is a social worker, @JoeBiden pauses and jokes, "I tell you what, I wish I had raised one Republican, they’d make some real money," as the audience laughs. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 30, 2019

Did he forget Hunter is his son?

Seems like Joe might've forgotten about Hunter for a minute there. I've heard he's done quite well for himself. https://t.co/UhGylRkP7h — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2019

I think Hunter has that covered https://t.co/sRUwml4KDG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 30, 2019

Because Hunter is what you would call highly paid:

Real money like $83,333 a month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company? I mean, hypothetically. https://t.co/lSVOCWYZoS — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 31, 2019

Get it? It's funny because his son got a million dollars a year for five years to be on the Burisma board. https://t.co/dA6s7a6ULp — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 31, 2019

Oh, and Joe and Jill Biden aren’t exactly paupers:

"Joe and Jill Biden reported earning $15.6 million from book deals and speaking engagements since leaving the White House" #RealMoney https://t.co/KhbGJVW9rj https://t.co/ldyDxxo5OM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 31, 2019

Dems, please make him the nominee.

***

Related:

'RUT ROH!': Trump rises, Biden 'slips' in latest polling https://t.co/rtndHBoCgp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 31, 2019