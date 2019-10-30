A new fire erupted over night in Southern California, dubbed the Easy Fire, and it’s currently threatening the Ronald Reagan library in Simi Valley:

Video here:

Now, to explain our headline. . .

The library uses goats to clear brush around the facility and — crosses fingers — that looks to have saved the building today:

Here’s an old tweet showing the goats in action:

Goats protecting the GOAT president? We love it:

Maybe California’s utilities can borrow a page from the Gipper and get some goats of their own?

