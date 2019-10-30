A new fire erupted over night in Southern California, dubbed the Easy Fire, and it’s currently threatening the Ronald Reagan library in Simi Valley:
I hope everyone stays safe. We had a packed house there last night – it’s an incredible place. The firefighters are doing amazing work to protect homes and buildings. https://t.co/e5yBKrJIfU
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 30, 2019
Video here:
This is how close the Easy Fire is to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library https://t.co/TVrkcWpH6B pic.twitter.com/4D4ERH2Lmw
— CNN (@CNN) October 30, 2019
Now, to explain our headline. . .
The library uses goats to clear brush around the facility and — crosses fingers — that looks to have saved the building today:
"The fire perimeter from the goats is what saved us today." – Rep from the Reagan Library.
Ventura County Fire folks bring out a legion of goats to eat up brush and create a natural fire break. https://t.co/KktVW6PwdG
— Nate Johnson (@nsj) October 30, 2019
Here’s an old tweet showing the goats in action:
They're baaaack! The #goats that is! Reagan Library's annual wildfire prevention season is in full swing with our four legged friends' help pic.twitter.com/RFutdyRoMI
— RonaldReaganLibrary (@Reagan_Library) May 10, 2017
Goats protecting the GOAT president? We love it:
Today #VCFD hosts annual #ReadyforWlidfires press conference @Reagan_Library. The goats have arrived! #ReadySetGo @Venturaoes pic.twitter.com/2tar7Y0MV3
— Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) May 10, 2017
Maybe California’s utilities can borrow a page from the Gipper and get some goats of their own?
Nature's Lawnmowers….The Goats are taking a break after eating at the Reagan Library's hillside vegetation all day pic.twitter.com/6qrHagYwAo
— RonaldReaganLibrary (@Reagan_Library) May 19, 2016
***