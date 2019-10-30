A new fire erupted over night in Southern California, dubbed the Easy Fire, and it’s currently threatening the Ronald Reagan library in Simi Valley:

I hope everyone stays safe. We had a packed house there last night – it’s an incredible place. The firefighters are doing amazing work to protect homes and buildings. https://t.co/e5yBKrJIfU — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 30, 2019

Video here:

This is how close the Easy Fire is to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library https://t.co/TVrkcWpH6B pic.twitter.com/4D4ERH2Lmw — CNN (@CNN) October 30, 2019

Now, to explain our headline. . .

The library uses goats to clear brush around the facility and — crosses fingers — that looks to have saved the building today:

"The fire perimeter from the goats is what saved us today." – Rep from the Reagan Library. Ventura County Fire folks bring out a legion of goats to eat up brush and create a natural fire break. https://t.co/KktVW6PwdG — Nate Johnson (@nsj) October 30, 2019

Here’s an old tweet showing the goats in action:

They're baaaack! The #goats that is! Reagan Library's annual wildfire prevention season is in full swing with our four legged friends' help pic.twitter.com/RFutdyRoMI — RonaldReaganLibrary (@Reagan_Library) May 10, 2017

Goats protecting the GOAT president? We love it:

Maybe California’s utilities can borrow a page from the Gipper and get some goats of their own?

Nature's Lawnmowers….The Goats are taking a break after eating at the Reagan Library's hillside vegetation all day pic.twitter.com/6qrHagYwAo — RonaldReaganLibrary (@Reagan_Library) May 19, 2016

***