This is great.

Watch as President Trump and First Lady Melania jokingly put candy bars on top of this “Minion’s” head as the child went trick-or-treating at the White House on Monday:

President @realDonaldTrump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gave out candy to children in fancy dress at a pre-Halloween event at the White House 👻🎃🦇 For more news from the US, click here 👉 https://t.co/XZbkzeE1IM pic.twitter.com/t0DCRDUpoH — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2019

How soon until Dems add this to the articles of impeachment?

More photos and video from yesterday:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have handed out candy to hundreds of military families and local schoolchildren as the White House got a head start on Halloween! https://t.co/UZD5BTVjcs — WLOS (@WLOS_13) October 29, 2019

President Donald #Trump and first lady Melania Trump have handed out candy to hundreds of military families and local schoolchildren as the #WhiteHouse got a head start on Halloween. https://t.co/lp0CfQERNP — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) October 29, 2019

HALLOWEEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE: President Trump and the First Lady handed out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House on Monday. https://t.co/jC5GJsIsXS #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/fDusyBO9My — KMOV (@KMOV) October 29, 2019

PHOTOS: Trumps hand out candy to trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween 2019 https://t.co/0uAUpiP6Or — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) October 29, 2019

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House which is decorated for Halloween, Monday, October 28. pic.twitter.com/oqEguQmu1k — The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 29, 2019

Making Halloween great again!

***