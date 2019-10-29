This is great.

Watch as President Trump and First Lady Melania jokingly put candy bars on top of this “Minion’s” head as the child went trick-or-treating at the White House on Monday:

How soon until Dems add this to the articles of impeachment?

More photos and video from yesterday:

Trending

Making Halloween great again!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHalloween