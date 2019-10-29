This is great.
Watch as President Trump and First Lady Melania jokingly put candy bars on top of this “Minion’s” head as the child went trick-or-treating at the White House on Monday:
President @realDonaldTrump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gave out candy to children in fancy dress at a pre-Halloween event at the White House 👻🎃🦇
For more news from the US, click here 👉 https://t.co/XZbkzeE1IM pic.twitter.com/t0DCRDUpoH
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2019
How soon until Dems add this to the articles of impeachment?
More photos and video from yesterday:
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have handed out candy to hundreds of military families and local schoolchildren as the White House got a head start on Halloween! https://t.co/UZD5BTVjcs
— WLOS (@WLOS_13) October 29, 2019
L'effrayant Halloween de Donald et Melania Trump à la Maison-Blanche #people #actu #Halloween #DonaldTrump #MelaniaTrump @WhiteHouse @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump
>> https://t.co/LoxLMwuM3Y pic.twitter.com/MUhvJLDCzS
— Madame Figaro (@Madamefigaro) October 29, 2019
President Donald #Trump and first lady Melania Trump have handed out candy to hundreds of military families and local schoolchildren as the #WhiteHouse got a head start on Halloween. https://t.co/lp0CfQERNP
— News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) October 29, 2019
HALLOWEEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE: President Trump and the First Lady handed out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House on Monday. https://t.co/jC5GJsIsXS #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/fDusyBO9My
— KMOV (@KMOV) October 29, 2019
PHOTOS: Trumps hand out candy to trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween 2019 https://t.co/0uAUpiP6Or
— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) October 29, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House which is decorated for Halloween, Monday, October 28. pic.twitter.com/oqEguQmu1k
— The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 29, 2019
Making Halloween great again!
***