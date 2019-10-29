Classic. Dem senators aren’t even paying attention to whatever it is Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is saying in their Democratic leadership meeting this morning.

Here’s Sen. Chris Murphy ratting out his colleague, Sen. Brian Schatz from Hawaii:

These are the people who think they’ll be better at running the government than President Trump?

Trending

Maybe Sen. Schumer needs to put in place a “no devices” policy, you know, like kids have in school:

And, honestly, that was a jerk move by Sen. Murphy:

***

