Classic. Dem senators aren’t even paying attention to whatever it is Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is saying in their Democratic leadership meeting this morning.

Here’s Sen. Chris Murphy ratting out his colleague, Sen. Brian Schatz from Hawaii:

Heads up @SenSchumer – while you were giving your opening remarks at our Democratic leadership meeting this morning, @brianschatz was working on a fantasy football trade on his phone. I, on the other hand, was paying close attention (when I wasn’t sending out this tweet). — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 29, 2019

These are the people who think they’ll be better at running the government than President Trump?

Ok kids….like we are kinda counting on your guys to like run things…. — Deanna(CountryOverParty)Weiss (@plscanushutup) October 29, 2019

Maybe Sen. Schumer needs to put in place a “no devices” policy, you know, like kids have in school:

I honestly cannot believe you did this. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 29, 2019

And, honestly, that was a jerk move by Sen. Murphy:

snitches get stitches, Senator — Mike Legra (@MikeyLegs) October 29, 2019

no one likes a narc, Chris. — Andy Schwarz (@andyhre) October 29, 2019

R u seriously tattletaling? — ASingleVoice (@TanyaLa82446356) October 29, 2019

***