“Lmao” indeed!

Joe Biden’s Iowa state director, who doesn’t even live in Iowa, hung up on a journo when he was asked where he really lives:

According to the article, Biden is heading to a “third or fourth place finish” in the crucial state:

NEW: Inside Joe Biden's Iowa campaign:

-His state director doesn't live full-time in Iowa

-He lost the endorsement of a long-time state senator + supporter of past bids

-He could be headed for a third or fourth-place finish

My story on the worries in Iowahttps://t.co/btFarnz3Ib — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 29, 2019

Even worse for team Biden? He’s losing ground in New Hampshire, too:

Latest UNH #fitn poll:

Sanders: 21

Warren: 18

Biden: 15

Buttigieg: 10

Gabbard: 5

Klobuchar: 5

Yang: 5 — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) October 29, 2019

Team Biden also wants you to believe this is all part of his plan:

On Biden polling/Iowa, @MaraGay: "The Biden playbook is essentially to brush off those states & focus on SC & other southern states to make a sweep. The Biden campaign thinks they will do well there, because they have strong support right now among black Democrats." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 29, 2019

This could be what happens, TBH:

Who's best positioned if Warren wins Iowa (Biden second), Bernie wins New Hampshire, and Biden wins South Carolina? — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 29, 2019

