“Lmao” indeed!

Joe Biden’s Iowa state director, who doesn’t even live in Iowa, hung up on a journo when he was asked where he really lives:

According to the article, Biden is heading to a “third or fourth place finish” in the crucial state:

Trending

Even worse for team Biden? He’s losing ground in New Hampshire, too:

Team Biden also wants you to believe this is all part of his plan:

This could be what happens, TBH:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: iowaJoe BidenNH