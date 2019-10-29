“Lmao” indeed!
Joe Biden’s Iowa state director, who doesn’t even live in Iowa, hung up on a journo when he was asked where he really lives:
According to the article, Biden is heading to a “third or fourth place finish” in the crucial state:
NEW: Inside Joe Biden's Iowa campaign:
-His state director doesn't live full-time in Iowa
-He lost the endorsement of a long-time state senator + supporter of past bids
-He could be headed for a third or fourth-place finish
My story on the worries in Iowahttps://t.co/btFarnz3Ib
Even worse for team Biden? He’s losing ground in New Hampshire, too:
Latest UNH #fitn poll:
Sanders: 21
Warren: 18
Biden: 15
Buttigieg: 10
Gabbard: 5
Klobuchar: 5
Yang: 5
Team Biden also wants you to believe this is all part of his plan:
On Biden polling/Iowa, @MaraGay: "The Biden playbook is essentially to brush off those states & focus on SC & other southern states to make a sweep. The Biden campaign thinks they will do well there, because they have strong support right now among black Democrats." #AMRstaff
This could be what happens, TBH:
Who's best positioned if Warren wins Iowa (Biden second), Bernie wins New Hampshire, and Biden wins South Carolina?
***