A video went viral over the weekend of an arrest in Brooklyn that shows NYPD officers with their guns drawn before storming into a subway car to apprehend a man who was sitting there with his hands up. Have a watch:

In case you’re wondering how an arrest in NYC goes down. The guy has made absolutely no indication that he would flee or fight and wasn’t trying to hide. If you can’t see, the reason everyone moved was because all the police had taken out their guns and aimed at him. pic.twitter.com/dAstrtMntz — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) October 25, 2019

2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro then shared the video, adding “This man didn’t pay his subway fare–but is tackled by at least ten officers in a crowded station”:

This man didn’t pay his subway fare—but is tackled by at least ten officers in a crowded station. Officers should be working to deescalate—not putting dozens of lives at risk over $2.75.

pic.twitter.com/JCbY4L5AIi — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 27, 2019

It’s weird how Castro left out the part where the reason that “at least 10 officers” made the arrest is because they were told this man had a gun:

@PopChassid I contacted NYPD. No questions were explicitly answered "On Friday, October 25, 2019 at approximately 1645 hours, officers responded to an alert for a male with a gun. The investigation determined that report to be unfounded. He was subsequently placed under arrest." pic.twitter.com/jZ1YqP2fTo — Daniel Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) October 26, 2019

More from NBC News:

The officers were responding “to an alert for a male with a gun,” the NYPD said Saturday. It was determined that the man did not have a gun but was later charged with theft of services, the NYPD said.

Is there a legitimate question here regarding why cops thought he had a gun? Yes, of course. But it’s really foul that Castro is trying to gin up anti-cop outrage by only sharing half of the story.

