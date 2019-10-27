James Foley’s mother, Diane, issued the following statement following the reported death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this morning:

.@FoleyDi statement on Bagdadi's death: "I am grateful to our President and brave troops for finding ISIS leader Al-Bagdadi. I hope this will hinder the resurgence of terror groups and pray that captured ISIS fighters will be brought to trial and held accountable." — JamesFoleyFoundation (@JamesFoleyFund) October 27, 2019

"I remain concerned about the dozen Americans held hostage in Syria, including Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz.

And I ask President Trump to make them, and all American hostages, a priority." #BringAmericanHostagesHome @FreeAustinTice @FreeMajdK — JamesFoleyFoundation (@JamesFoleyFund) October 27, 2019

James Foley was an American journalist who was captured in Syria in 2012 and later beheaded in 2014:

He was the first American killed by ISIS:

