James Foley’s mother, Diane, issued the following statement following the reported death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this morning:

James Foley was an American journalist who was captured in Syria in 2012 and later beheaded in 2014:

He was the first American killed by ISIS:

