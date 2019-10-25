Breaking news to report this Friday afternoon after a D.C. district court ruled that the DOJ must hand over redacted Mueller grand jury material to House Dems:

Here’s the ruling:

Trending

This is a “major win for Democrats”:

But more importantly, the ruling says the impeachment inquiry does not need a House resolution to be considered valid:

And the judge wrote that the “OLC memo that a President can’t be prosecute ‘has never been adopted, sanctioned, or in any way approved by a court'”:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DoJHouseimpeachment