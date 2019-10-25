Breaking news to report this Friday afternoon after a D.C. district court ruled that the DOJ must hand over redacted Mueller grand jury material to House Dems:

Federal judge rules House Judiciary Committee can have access to redacted Mueller grand jury material

Here’s the ruling:

DC District Court orders DOJ to open up Mueller grand jury materials, among other records, to the House of Representatives.

Order: https://t.co/AcapkxbSPZ

DC District Court orders DOJ to open up Mueller grand jury materials, among other records, to the House of Representatives.

This is a “major win for Democrats”:

In major win for Democrats, federal judge orders Justice Deparment to turn over all redacted portions of the Mueller report, grand jury material and exhibits/transcripts to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30

But more importantly, the ruling says the impeachment inquiry does not need a House resolution to be considered valid:

Ruling is also significant bc administration argues such material should not be turned over bc it says House is not conducting a valid impeachment inquiry with no vote to authorize probe. But judge sides with Ds and said clearly the House is conducting an impeachment inquiry

Judge Howell says that no vote is required to make an impeachment inquiry formal: "Even in cases of presidential impeachment, a House resolution has never, in fact, been

required to begin an impeachment inquiry."

Judge Howell says that disclosing this material protects the impeachment inquiry from injustice. "Impeachment based on anything less than all relevant evidence would compromise the public's faith in the process."

And the judge wrote that the “OLC memo that a President can’t be prosecute ‘has never been adopted, sanctioned, or in any way approved by a court'”: